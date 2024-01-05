YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence Vitullo passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 31, 2023, with all six of her children by her side.

Florence was born June 23, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Anton and Minerva Abraham Saadey.

She was an East High School Golden Bear graduating in 1950 and a lifelong area resident.

She worked for many years in her family businesses and has been a parishioner of St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church since the Shehy Street days.

Florence loved to cook Italian and Lebanese dishes and enjoyed hosting at least 25 family members and friends every Sunday for dinner. She loved all of the Cleveland sports teams and sometimes wagered on the outcomes. Always on the move, she enjoyed shopping and going out to dinner with family and friends. Florence will always be remembered as being deeply devoted to her family, always putting them first.

Her husband, John C. Vitullo, whom she married on August 9, 1952, passed away on February 16, 1995.

Florence will be deeply missed by her children, John Vitullo, Joyce (Frank) Santisi, James Vitullo, JoAnn (Edward) Rohan, Joseph (Patty) Vitullo and Jacci Vitullo; her grandchildren, Frankie Santisi, Jenna Stoops, Joseph Santisi, James Vitullo, Jr., Carina Vitullo, Marissa Turnbull, Edward Rohan, Jr., Shelby Krause, Anthony Rohan, Jina Vitullo, Joseph Vitullo, Jr., John Vitullo and Jamie Vitullo; her nine great-grandchildren; her sisters, Betty Ann Garono and Linda (Ken) Carano; her sisters-in-law, Judy Saadey and Beverly Saadey and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband John, Florence was preceded in death by her brothers, Russell Saadey, Joseph Saadey, George Saadey and Anthony Saadey; her sisters, Marie Dempsey and Josephine Jakubek; her brothers-in-law, Donald Dempsey, John Jakubek and Tony Garono and her sisters-in-law, Jean Saadey and Helen Saadey.

At Florence’s request, private funeral services, officiated by Rev. Tony Massad, were held at St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

She is buried at Calvary Cemetery next to her husband.

Florence’s family would like to thank all of the caregivers who provided her with care and comfort. She was grateful for these valuable friendships.

Instead of flowers, material contributions may be made to Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505, or St. Maron’s Education Fund, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

