Florence S. Paterson, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30 at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating for Florence S. Patterson, 82, who passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 in St. Elizabeth Health Center with her loving family by her side.

Florence was born August 18, 1937 in Youngstown, the daughter of Carl and Mary Smur Thomas.

She was a lifelong resident of Campbell and graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1955.

Florence worked for the Mahoning County Courthouse as a Data Entry Clerk and retired after 26 years of service.

She was a member of the church, the Infant Guild, Perogies Ladies, St. Joseph Cultural Society, St. John’s Crochet Club and the Bright Avenue Ladies.

Florence loved reading, crocheting, watching the Hallmark Channel, planting flowers in the spring and her dog Zoie, but spending time with her children and grandchildren was what she loved the most in life.

Her husband, Thomas J. Patterson, whom she married on May 10, 1958, passed away on December 22, 2001.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Darren Morgan of Richland, Washington, Thomas J. Patterson, III of Marquette, Michigan, Donald (Christine) Patterson of Hubbard and Mary Catherine (Steven) Rupp of Campbell and four grandchildren, Joshua (Katherine) Temple, Hunter Morgan, Amanda Patterson and Donald E. Patterson, II.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom; a son, Daniel J. Patterson and a brother, Carl Thomas.

The Patterson family has entrusted the care of Florence to the Wasko Funeral Home.

Family and friends may visit on Monday evening, June 29, 2020 at the funeral home from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Due to the Covid-19, the 6 foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask.

For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Patterson family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.