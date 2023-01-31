CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence J. Galida, 88, of Campbell, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Florence was born in Campbell on July 29, 1934 the daughter of Michael J. and Anna (Solic) Katula and was a lifelong area resident.

Florence was a 1952 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a 1955 graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing where she worked as a surgical nurse. She also worked as a dental assistant in her husband’s office for several years.

Florence was an avid reader, writer, historian and athlete. She spent over 30 years writing the Campbell sports articles for the Campbell Journal and was the scorekeeper for the boys basketball team for several years. In 1976, she authored “The Fascinating History of the City of Campbell”.

Florence was a member of the Hubbard girl’s semi-pro softball team in 1950 and was a founding member of the Campbell girls’ softball league where she coached and played for many years. Florence was also a seasoned golfer and played on many leagues throughout the valley.

Her love for the city of Campbell was evident throughout her life. She was Co-chair of the Bicentennial committee in 1976, she was president of the Campbell Historical society, she lobbied for the historical designation of the Company Houses, and she was the scout leader for Campbell Girl Scout Troop 634.

Florence was inducted into the Campbell Athletics Hall of Fame for her contributions to Campbell sports and she received the Distinguished Alumni award from the Campbell Alumni Association.

Florence had a love for travel and the outdoors. She enjoyed trips to Europe as well as visiting 49 of the 50 states. She also enjoyed spending summers at the family cabin on Lake Latonka. She was a hiker, naturalist, artist and a true patriot. Her love of this country was unmatched.

Florence is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart, Dr. John F. Galida, whom she married in 1959. She leaves three daughters, Gale (Blanding) Ross, Lynn Lattimer (Rick) Nelson and Joan Fuller, as well as seven grandchildren, Michael Livosky, Jr., Seth Fuller, Andrew Lattimer, Kaitlyn Lattimer, Carly Lattimer, Jessica Ross and Lara Ross, and four great-grandsons. Florence also leaves her siblings, Carol (Michael) Carney, Michael J. (Marion) Katula, Jr., and Gloria Katula, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters-in-law Carol (Palen) Galida and Patricia (Vargo) Galida, her niece Sara Lopez and nephew Stephen Galida.

The Galida family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Friday February 3, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. where a Parastas will be held at 4:30 p.m. A Panachida will be held on Saturday February 4, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Divine Liturgy at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church.

