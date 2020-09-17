Florence F. Korchnak, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Angela Merici Parish (formerly Sacred Heart Church), with Rev. Kevin Peters officiating, for Florence F. Korchnak, 86, who passed away suddenly on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley.

Florence was born July 20, 1934, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Gertrude Hopkins Furlong.

She was a 1952 graduate of Ursuline High School and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and was an active volunteer with the church for many years. Florence was in the church choir and had a beautiful singing voice.

She was very proud of her Irish heritage.

Florence will always be remembered as a very generous and witty person who was loved by everyone. Most of all, she greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and had a deep love for all of them.

Florence’s husband, Edward Korchnak, whom she married June 13, 1953, passed away December 30, 1997.

Florence will be deeply missed by her daughter, Elizabeth (Timothy) Calderone of Warren; her sons, Edward (Darlene) Korchnak of Howland, Michael (Rose) Korchnak of Jacksonville, Florida and Joseph Korchnak of Lake Milton; her grandchildren, Amanda (Nacho) Ortega, Jacquelyn Calderone, Eddie Korchnak, Christine Korchnak, Michael Calderone, Joseph (Cayce) Korchnak, Gina (Jeff) Prudhomme, Kelly (Jeremy) White, John (Amanda) Korchnak, Caitlin Korchnak, Michael Korchnak, Rachel (Dan) Kilpatrick, Edward Korchnak, Christopher Korchnak and Kevin Korchnak; 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Edward, Florence was preceded in death by her son, John Paul Korchnak; her granddaughter, Andrea Calderone and her two sisters, Mary Catherine Furlong and Dorothy Palestro.

The family requests that everyone gather directly at the church for the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Church. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the six foot rule will be honored, and we ask all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

