Flora DiMascio, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Flora Marsolo DiMascio, 90, formerly of Campbell, Ohio and Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, May 23, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 4, 1930 in Pacentro, Italy, the daughter of GuiseppiFinau and Maria Gaetana (Saunteufemia) DeSantis and immigrated to the United States in 1949.

She retired after 30 years of service as the Stock Manager for the Hills’ Department Store in the Lincoln Knolls Plaza.

She belonged to the Women’s Auxillary Pacentro Club of Youngstown and the St. Anthony Congregation in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania and enjoyed the time she spent there with her friends. What was most important and most enjoyable to Flora was being with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and attending extended family gatherings. She loved gardening, crocheting, reading and praying the rosary.

Flora was a member of Our Lady of Victory Parish in Tallmadge, Ohio and also maintained her membership to Christ the Good Shepherd St. Lucy in Campbell, Ohio where she was at one time an active member.

Flora will forever be remembered by her sister, Maria (Joseph) Carano of Campbell; son, Christy (Lorin) Marsolo of Johns Creek, Georgia and daughter, Mary Lou (Mark) Cuva, with whom she made her home in Tallmadge, Ohio. She is leaving her loving grandchildren, David, Michael and Brandon Marsolo, Mark, Jr. (Janelle) Cuva, Rebecca (Rodney) Chenos and Matthew (Wendy) Cuva; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She loved them all with all her heart.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Carmine James Marsolo, who passed away in November of 1983. Her second husband, Nick DiMascio passed away in January of 2011. Also preceding her in death were her infant son, James Marsolo and her siblings, Angela, Lorenzo, Frank, Quintino DeSantis and four siblings in Italy who passed away in their youth.

The family has entrusted Flora’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, at Christ the Good Shepherd St. Lucy Church, 394 Tenney Avenue, Campbell, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend James Korda officiating.

In lieu of flowers, any contributions made to the family will be donated to the St. Anthony Orphanages in Padua, Italy.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Flora (Marsolo) DiMascio, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.