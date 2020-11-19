Faye Arfaras Zambetis, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Faye (Fotini) Arfaras Zambetis, 91, who died on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Faye was born August 28, 1929, the daughter of Sevasti Boyazias and John Arfaras. Her parents settled in Campbell, Ohio from Symi, Greece in pursuit of the American dream. Growing up, Faye was neighbors with Cleo Zambetis. When he returned from the Navy, he saw her and said “Wow! Is that you Faye?” They were married November 7, 1949 and were together for 64 years. Cleo was the love of her life.

Faye worked alongside her husband to build their business, Camco Painting Service, Inc., working throughout the United States and other countries.

Faye was a member of both St. John Greek Orthodox and Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church. Along with her husband Cleo, she was a founding member of Archangel Michael Church, where Cleo was one of the Godfathers. She was an active member of the Philoptohos Society, the Daughters of Penelope, Methone Chapter, the Symian Society and Seniors. Faye received an outstanding President award for her service in the Daughters and in the Chapter and District level, she received Penelope of the Year. She honorably served as First Lady, when her husband was Supreme President of the National Organization of the Order of Ahepa.

At an early age, Faye learned the importance of family and community. To know Faye is to love Faye. Our world will not be the same without her beautiful, kind, and fun loving spirit. The local Greek community has lost one of its most admired and loved servant, friend and parishioner.

Faye leaves two daughters, Kathy Conrad and Tulla Zambetis (Charles Vine); two grandchildren, Jonathan (Lisa) Conrad and Kristin (Stefano) Redaelli and five great-grandchildren, Avery and Maren Conrad and Filippo, Nicola and Leonardo Redaelli.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleo Zambetis; three siblings, William Arfaras (Fay), Irene Nichols (Jim) and Eleptheria “Lefty” Butchko (Paul) and son-in-law, Ted Conrad.

A special thank you to her caregiver, Chris Rotz for her unwavering love and to the nurses and staff at Humility House, who were so very kind to her.

A private service was held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at St. John Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Tom Constantine and Rev. Steve Denas officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. John Greek Orthodox Church in Boardman, or Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell.

May her memory be eternal.

The Zambetis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Faye (Fotini) Arfaras Zambetis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.