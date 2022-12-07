CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Faneromeni “Fannie” Diamandis, 74, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her family by her side.

Fannie was born January 3, 1948, in Kalymnos, Greece, the daughter of Pantelis and Irini (Gialamas) Kiousis.

She came to the United States at the age of 18, met and then married the love of her life, Elias “Louie” Diamandis on June 29, 1968.

She was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Known as the town’s seamstress, she created many beautiful homecoming and prom dresses, as well as traditional Greek costumes. Fannie was employed as a seamstress at Penn Ohio, J.C. Penney’s and Toula’s Bridal Boutique.

She loved to cook, bake and sew. Fannie enjoyed playing cards and going to play bingo with her friends.

Fannie will be deeply missed and always remembered by her husband of 54 years, Elias “Louie” Diamandis; her son, Stav (Lisa) Diamandis; daughter, Maria; grandchildren, Sophia and Elias Diamandis; siblings, Eftihia Meris, Katina Mehas and Panagiotis Kiousis; her in-laws, Irene Abare, Fanny (Vasili) Likouris, Michael (Voula) Diamandis and John (Adriana) Diamandis and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers-in-law, Nick Meris, Manolis Mehas, Harriet and Ted Vasilopoulos and Bob Abare.

Fannie was a legend, not only known for her humor but for her big heart.

The Diamandis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Funeral services, officiated by Rev. Steve Denas, will take place at 12:00 p.m.

The Diamandis family would like to thank all the doctors and staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital ICU and Select Specialty Hospital for their great care and support.

