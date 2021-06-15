Evangelia Georgiadis, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Evangelia Georgiadis, 98, who passed away Monday, June 7, 2021.

Evangelia was born January 1, 1923, in Astepalia, Greece, the daughter of Nikitas Kolidakis and Maroula Marthas.

She was a member of the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Evangelia will always be remembered by her family, friends and many neighbors as always having a smile on her face, having a sweet, soft voice and being a strong woman.

Evangelia will be deeply missed by her son, George Georgiadis of Campbell; her daughter, Roula (Anthony) Pasquine of Henderson, Nevada; granddaughter, Leah (Todd) Smith, also of Henderson; great-grandson, Alexander and great-granddaughter, Madeline; her sister, Eleni Kerpelis; brother, George Kolidakis and many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Petros Georgiadis, who passed away January 9, 1988; one sister and her brother.

The Georgiadis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Evangelia Georgiadis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.