CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Wolfgang, 89, entered into eternal life on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Eugene was born March 19, 1933 in Youngstown, to Thelma (Shafer) Wolfgang and Lawrence Wolfgang.

He grew up in Youngstown and attended Woodrow Wilson High School.

He married his wife, Rita on May 12, 1962 and they had four children Stephen, Michael, Monica and Cathleen and made their home in Campbell since 1967.

Eugene was a member of St. John the Baptist in Campbell where he received all seven sacraments and was involved in the Men’s Club and a lecturer.

Eugene was in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War.

After his service, he started his career in the automotive parts industry and worked for Steel City Chevrolet and was Parts Manager for Buick Youngstown/Sweeney Buick, where he retired from to care for his wife.

Eugene was an avid bowler where he met the love of his life. He loved listening to all types of music and also was a DJ. He enjoyed to watch sports, especially his Cleveland Indians. He also made the best coffee in the world.

Eugene leaves behind his four children, Stephen (Diana Testa), Michael (Mary Frances), Monica (James) Szilagyi and Cathleen (Larry) Shaffer and his grandchildren, Emily and Michael Wolfgang, Dean and Jessica Varie and Ethan and Noah Shaffer. He also leaves behind a sister, Rae Sue Petrolla; nieces and nephews, Candace McGrath, Craig Wolfgang, LuAnne Mullen and Angelique Hammock; sister-in-law who he loved like a sister, Irene Neshite and her children, Diane Gondor, Darlene Sova, Stephen Neshite, Donna Malloy and Thomas Neshite.

Eugene was preceded in death by his wife, Rita; his grandson, James Gabriel Szilagyi, Jr.; his brother, Jack Wolfgang; his sister, Loretta Hammock; his nephew, Craig Wolfgang; his niece, Charlene Hammock; his brother-in-law, Stephen Neshite and best friend, William Burley.

The family would love to thank the Hospice House (Hospice of the Valley) in Youngstown for their care and thoughtfulness for Eugene and the family.

The Wolfgang family entrusted their loved one to the care of Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Prayers will be held on Wednesday March 30, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Wasko Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Christ the Good Shepard Parish, 159 Reed Avenue in Campbell with Fr. John Trimbur officiating.

Eugene will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Coitsville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice House (Hospice of the Valley) 9803 Sharrot Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

