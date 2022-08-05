CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Donofrio, Sr., 89, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, with his loving family by his side, four days following the death of his beloved wife, Mary Ann Donofrio, 88, who passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Gene was born August 26, 1932, in Youngstown, the son of Daniel Donofrio and Emma Camardo.

He was a graduate of East High School.

Mary Ann was born June 12, 1934, in Campbell, the daughter of Matthew and Anna Szpak Laicharoff.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Both were lifelong area residents.

Gene entered the U.S. Marine Corps on February 13, 1951, and honorably served his country until 1954. He received two Purple Hearts, a Gold star and a Bronze star.

Gene and the former Maryann Laicharoff were married November 27, 1954.

While Gene was busy working for local Carpenter’s Union #171, Mary Ann was home, raising their sons, Gene, Jr. and Joseph. She took great pride in being at home and being a loving and caring wife and mother.

They were parishioners of the former St. Lucy’s Catholic Church in Campbell.

Gene was a member of the VFW Post 3538, the Arco Club and the Bagnolese Club, the Carpenters Union, the University Club; as well as the Campbell Gridiron Club.

Mary Ann, loved to bake especially pierogi and was known for her wedding rings. She also enjoyed sewing and crocheting.

Gene and Mary Ann will be deeply missed and always remembered by their two sons, Eugene, Jr. (Beth) of Campbell and Joseph of Struthers; their grandchildren, Vincent (Stacy) Donofrio, Gina (Jeremy) Bigley, Melanie Donofrio and Danielle (fiancé, Eric Carano) Donofrio and their great-grandchildren, Cameron, Olivia and Connor Bigley and Elise and Ethan Donofrio.

Besides their parents, they were preceded in death by Gene’s brothers, Daniel Donofrio, Jr. and Ralph Donofrio; Mary Ann’s brothers, Carl and Chris (Christie) Laicharoff and her sister, Dorothy Chwalick.

The Donofrio family has entrusted Gene and Mary Ann’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive friends and family Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again Wednesday morning, August 10 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. when a funeral service for both Gene and Mary Ann will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Michael Swierz.

Gene and Mary Ann will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

