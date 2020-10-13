Erica Lynne Reyes, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erica Lynne Reyes, 39, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2020 in Boardman.

Erica was born January 24, 1981 in Youngstown, a daughter of Eric Mace and Amy (John) Wilbert.

She graduated from Springfield Local High School and loved playing softball.

She worked in the healthcare field and was an avid Michigan and San Francisco 49ers fan. She had a soft spot for animals and butterflies. She never met a stranger and was loved by everyone who was lucky enough to know her.

Other than her parents, Erica leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved husband, James Reyes Sr., whom she married September 3, 2016, her stepchildren, James Reyes, Jr. and Sierra Reyes, her brothers, Jeremiah (Chelsey) Mace and Jason (Whitney) Mace, her nieces Arianna and Quinn Mace, as well as many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her only son, Kane Wiesensee, who passed away earlier this year.

Per her wishes, Erica will be cremated and laid to rest with her son at Zion Cemetery in New Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any material contributions be made to help defray funeral expenses.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send condolences to the family.

