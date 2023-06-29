CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric E. Griffin, 61, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, with his family by his side.

Eric was born September 18, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of Paul Griffin Sr. and Elizabeth Silvashy Foy.

He worked as a truck driver for Pierre’s Ice Cream. Prior to that Eric worked with various bridge painting companies in the area.

He was a member of the Sons of Italy, Campbell Lodge. Eric enjoyed gardening, rebuilding cars and most of all spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Eric will be deeply missed by his wife, the former, Maria Sferra, whom he married December 21, 1981; his mother, Elizabeth; sons, Mark (Brandy) Griffin of Liberty and Scott Griffin of Campbell; five grandchildren, Mya, Dante, Nicholas, Donovan and Lucas; two sisters, Cynthia (Edward) Murphy and Sharlene (Richard) Piper; brother, Paul (Amanda) Griffin, Jr. and many nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; granddaughter, Skyle Griffin; step-father, George Foy and two sisters, Cathy Abbey and Pam Hartshorn; father-in-law Salvatore Sferra; mother-in-law, Guilia Sferra; brothers-in-law, Mario, Steve and John Sferr; and his sister-in-law, Barbara Sferra.

The family wishes to thank Sanctuary Hospice for their care and compassion and most especially his nurse, Roseann.

The Griffin family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, July 1, 2023 from 10-12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Services, officiated by Pastor Charles Cunningham will follow at 12:00 p.m.

