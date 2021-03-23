Emmanuel Athanasios Kerpelis, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emmanuel Athanasios Kerpelis, formerly of Campbell, passed away peacefully in Youngstown, on Thursday, March 18, 2021, following a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Emmanuel was born on the island of Astypalea, Greece, on April 17, 1939 to Athanasios Emmanuel Kerpelis and Kali Vailas.

As a young man, Emmanuel served in the Greek military for two years. In Athens, Emmanuel worked as a skilled cement and stucco mason and in 1975, he and his family emigrated from Greece to the United States.

After moving to Campbell, Emmanuel worked as an industrial painter and sheet metal worker.

He loved to work in his own garden, growing tomatoes and grapes that reminded him and his family of Greece. He was seemingly always working on a project and contributed tirelessly to beautify his family’s homes.

Emmanuel was also involved with and supported the ministry of the Greek Apostolic Church of Athens. Above all, as a lover of Jesus Christ, he passionately shared the gospel with everyone he encountered. Emmanuel led his family through his example of sacrifice and love.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Eleni Kerpelis; his daughter, Petroula (Daniel) of Campbell; his son, Athanasios (Stacie) of Youngstown; his adoring grandchildren, Eleni, Sophia, Daniel, Gabriella, Kali and Emmanuel and his siblings residing in Athens, Greece, Eleni, Nikos, Kostas, Yiannis and Kiriakos.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Yiorgios and Lefteris.

A private Christian service was held on Monday, March 22, 2021, followed by a private burial in Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either of the following organizations, The Michael J. Fox Foundation at michaeljfox.org/donate or the Greek Apostolic Church, Sofokleous 52 & Menandrou 1st Floor, Athens, Attica, Greece 105.

Arrangements are being handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

