Emil G. Kraynak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held, Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church for Emil G. Kraynak, 89, who passed away Monday, May 25 at The Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing.

Emil was born March 24, 1931 in Youngstown, the son of Michael and Anna Orinchak Kraynak.

He was a 1948 graduate of East High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army, afterwards working as a sign painter for Johnson & Ocarz.

Emil was a member of the church and the Carpatho-Rusyn Society, Youngstown Chapter.

Emil was a very talented painter, woodcarver, gardener, builder and baker. He loved to create beautiful thing to share with his family, friends and church. One of his greatest joys was seeing family traditions from his Byzantine faith and Carpatho-Rusyn culture being passed down to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved the outdoors as a fisherman and hunter.

His wife, the former Mary Jo Wrenn, whom he married on June 15, 1956, passed away November 22, 2003.

Emil leaves to cherish his memory his children, Mary Pat Arellano of Winter Park, Florida, Michael (Peggy) Kraynak of Oneida, Illinois, Betsy Kraynak of Galloway, Tom Kraynak of Hilliard and Katie (Bob) Kapala of Galloway; sister, Helen Kraynak; brothers, Fr. Nicholas Kraynak and Bill Kraynak all of Youngstown; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Jo; brothers, Michael, John, Andy and Edward “Butch”; sisters, Ann, Mary and Marge and a grandson, Nicholas Kraynak.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of the Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing and Capital City Hospice for the love and care they have shown to our father and family.

The Kraynak family has entrusted the care of Emil to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Material contributions can be made in Emil’s name to Carpatho-Rusyn Society, 915 Dickson St., Munhall, PA 15120-1929 www.c-rs.org.

