WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emanuel Allinos (“Manny”), 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on May 2, 2023, after a brief illness.

Emanuel was born on May 13, 1945, to Michael and Anastasia Allinos, in Youngstown, Ohio.

He grew up in Campbell, Ohio, and graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1963. Manny excelled at track and football in high school, and was known for his speed.

After graduating from high school, Manny went to work at the Youngstown Sheet and Tube and then the Ravenna Arsenal. Manny began working at Packard Electric in 1968 until his retirement in 1999.

Manny was fun-spirited and enjoyed life. He loved being active, and enjoyed sports of all kinds. Manny coached his son’s Little Red Devil football team and his daughter’s softball team when his children were young. Manny was a great skier, avid boater and great dancer. He enjoyed attending car shows, and showing his antique cars. After retirement, Manny enjoyed casinos and attending sporting events, from professional sports to his grandchildren’s softball, volleyball, football, baseball, basketball, cross country and track games and events. Manny was not deterred by bad weather, and rarely missed a game. He and Kathy enjoyed travelling, especially cruises. Manny was a good father who was always there for his kids, and was a “go-to” person to many.

Manny was a lifelong member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church where he served as an altar boy.

Manny is loved and remembered, and will be greatly missed by his long-time companion of over 30 years, Kathy DeProfio; daughter Tina Tsagaris and son Michael Allinos (Tanya); his sister Diane Yavorcik (Dennis); and his grandchildren Nomiki Mallias (George) and Manny Allinos. Manny will also be loved, remembered and missed by his niece, Stacy Yavorcik and nephew, Rudy Geidans, and Kathy’s children Chris DeProfio (Michele) and Doug DeProfio (Tami) and grandchildren Ally, Kaitlyn, Alex, Anthony and Matthew.

He is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Michael Tsagaris, sister Margaret Geidans and parents, Michael and Anastasia Allinos.

The Allinos family has entrusted Manny’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, Ohio. Funeral services will follow in the church at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Steve Denas officiating.

Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers for Manuel and the Allinos family.

