Elmer John Gayetsky, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elmer John Gayetsky, of Campbell, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019, two days after celebrating his 95th birthday, with his family by his side.

Elmer was born December 15, 1924, to Michael and Katherine (Jancar) Gayetsky and raised in Campbell with his three siblings, Matilda (Steve) Pipoly, Virginia (Joe) Kovach and Joseph (Helen) Gayetsky, all deceased.

Elmer graduated from Campbell Memorial High School, class of 1942. Shortly following high school graduation, he enlisted in the US Air Force. Recognizing his aptitude in math, the military sent Elmer to Dennison University for additional schooling. Elmer proudly served in the US Air Force and was a World War II veteran overseas.

Following his discharge, Elmer attended Youngstown State University and Carnegie Tech University where he earned his Master’s Degree in Electrical

Engineering. Elmer had a successful career in electrical engineering, working for several companies in the Youngstown area.

Elmer leaves behind his beloved wife of 66 years, Viola and their four children, Michael (Julie) Gayetsky of Poland, Raymond (Lucy) Gayetsky of Poland, Diane (Frank) Crisafi of Marietta, Georgia and Elaine Gayetsky of Cleveland. Also left behind are seven beloved grandchildren of whom Elmer was so proud, Michael (Jamie) Gayetsky of Canfield, Mark Gayetsky of Columbus, Amanda Gayetsky of Columbus, Patrick Gayetsky of Columbus, Frank Crisafi, Jr. of Cleveland, Matthew (Maggie) Crisafi of Atlanta, Georgia and Jack Crisafi of Columbia, Missouri.

Elmer was deeply loved and respected by his family and will be sorely missed. Elmer often said that of all his accomplishments in life, he was most proud of his family, and that their children and grandchildren all earned college degrees in their chosen fields. Elmer firmly believed that the greatest legacy to the world is a well-educated family.

Friends and family will be received at Wasko Funeral Home, 216 Coitsville Road in Campbell, on Friday, December 20, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a 3:45 p.m. prayer service.

The funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, at 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home and 9:00 a.m. in St. Lucy Catholic Church followed by a burial service at St. John Catholic Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.