Ellen I. Moore, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday afternoon, December 8, at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, with Pastor Justin Burnette officiating, for Ellen I. Moore, 70, who passed away Wednesday, December 4, at home, with her loving family by her side.

Ellen was born September 24, 1949, in York, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Ross, Sr. and Anne Burger Fetrow.

She was a 1967 graduate of Eastern High School in York, Pennsylvania and has worked as an administrative assistant for various businesses over the years, most recently working for Quadex in Youngstown, before retiring in 2014.

Ellen enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and Law and Order SVU, going to Christian concerts with her husband and was a very good pool player.

She was a member of Standing in the Gap Ministries.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Larry, whom she married June 30, 1996; daughters, Stacy (Jason Mummert) Zeigler of York Haven, Pennsylvania, Dena (Larry) Willis of York, Pennsylvania, Melanie (Jason) Long of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania and Rhiannon (Jason) Schaffer of Auburn, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Sarina, Larne, Dean, Torry, Kelsey and Cole; stepgrandchildren, Monica and Brandon; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard, Raymond, Ross, Jr. and Douglas and sisters, Deborah Beard, Cynthia Leeper and Diana Orris.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Anne.

The Moore family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Sunday, December 8 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 6 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.