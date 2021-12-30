CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 159 Reed Avenue, Campbell, with Rev. James Korda officiating, for Elizabeth J. Kana, 83 “Jeannie”, who passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, with her family by her side.

Elizabeth was born May 27, 1938, in Campbell, the daughter of Michael Kovach and Mary Zahransky.

She was a 1956 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

“Jeannie” worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown as an admitting receptionist and also worked as a Medical assistant with Dr. Goldberg.

She was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Campbell. Jeannie was very active in Church, helping with hot meal lunches and often volunteered for many of the Church’s activities over the years, including Bingo. She especially enjoyed decorating the church for the Christmas holiday season.

Jeannie enjoyed traveling with her family and especially trips with her husband. She loved camping, the outdoors, her cats and going to rummage sales and thrift stores in the area. Spending time with her family was most important to her and her faith was a priority.

Her husband, John J. Kana, whom she married July 18, 1964, passed away, August 18, 2003.

Jeannie will be deeply missed by her son, John Paul Kana of Edinburg, Pennsylvania and her daughter, Theresa Marie (Steven) Brown of Canfield; her granddaughters, Natalie Jean, Stephanie Marie Brown and her sister, Margaret Haas.

Besides her parents and her husband, John; Jeannie was preceded in death by her daughter, Marleen Ann Kana and her siblings, Michael Kovach, George Kovach, Annie Agnesi, Mary D’Sidocky, Joseph Kovach, Edward Kovach, Fr. Blaise Paul Kovach and Johnny Kovach.

The Kana family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, January 3, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home.

