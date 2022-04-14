BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Lofaro, 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, with the Lord in her heart and her family by her side.

Betty was born on November 19, 1923, in Campbell, Ohio to Michael and Mary (Halaj) Vodhanel.

Religion, hard work, pride, contentment, and family were ideals and values she learned from an early age and carried with her through her 98 years. Betty helped care for her family during the Great Depression and graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1941.

Finding the love of her life, she married Joseph Lofaro on December 29, 1951.

With church being a constant in her life, Betty was a lifelong parishioner of Saint Angela Merici Parish, belonging to the Ladies Guild and the church cleaning team. Rosaries were never far from her, as they were an important part of her daily routine.

In her younger years Betty worked at Moyers, sewing men’s military uniforms during the war.

She enjoyed gardening, bowling and loved watching sports, including her Pittsburgh Steelers. Baking was a large part of her life and a talent Betty took much pride in. She has taught and passed on her recipes to many; her most well-known recipe being Kolachi.

Betty’s grandchildren brought much joy to her life, as she helped care for them over the years. She was also blessed to have met and enjoyed three great-granddaughters, her “little sunshines” whom she absolutely adored. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, GiGi, sister, aunt and friend.

Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory and legacy; her two children, Fran (Ray) Klingensmith and Carmen (Lorrie) Lofaro, both of Boardman; grandchildren, Bethann (Jonah) Karzmer of Poland, Kristen (Johnny) Corroto of Columbus and Carmen Joseph of Boardman and three great-grandchildren, Stella Elizabeth and Vivienne Ray Karzmer and Carmela Capri Corroto. She also leaves a brother, Edward (Gerry) Vodhanel of Campbell along with many nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

Her family is comforted in knowing that she is reunited with those who preceded her in death: her parents; her husband, Joseph, whom she married August 13, 1996; sister, Anne Lovati; brothers, John, Michael and Steve Vodhanel; as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Briarfield Place during Betty’s last few days.

The Lofaro family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Kevin Peters officiating.

