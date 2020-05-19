Elizabeth “Betsy” Janecko, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held, Tuesday, May, 19, 2020 at St. Mary’s Church in Mineral Ridge with Fr. Richard Murphy and Fr. Melvin Rusnak concelebrating for Elizabeth “Betsy” Janecko, 68, who passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Ms. Janecko was born, April 15, 1952 in Youngstown to the late William and Veronica Barnak Janecko.

Betsy was a graduate of YSU and received her master’s degree from Westminster College.

She began her teaching career at Warren Western Reserve High School and Warren G. Harding High School. She also taught at Kent State University and continued her teaching career at Laird Avenue Elementary, where she became principal and later a district administrator retiring as the associate superintendent. Her legacy will live through the lives of the students, parents and teachers she impacted throughout her career.

Betsy was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mineral Ridge, the Trumbull County Retired Teachers Association, the Conneaut Moose and several gold leagues.

She enjoyed traveling, golfing, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends at her summer residence in Conneaut, Ohio.

She is survived by her brother, Philip (Kathy) of North Canton; three nieces, Danielle (Brad) Young, Allison (Jake) Griffin and Kirsten Janecko; three great-nephews, Dominic and Eli Young and Henry Griffin; many cousins, wonderful friends and especially her Point Pleasant family.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County or the Warren City Schools Foundation General Scholarship Fund, 201 E. Commerce Street, Suite 150, Youngstown, Ohio.

The Janecko family has entrusted the care of Betsy to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 20, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.