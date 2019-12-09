Elizabeth Ann Sferra, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd parish at St. Lucy Catholic Church, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Peter Polando officiating, for Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Sferra, 86, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, after a brief illness, during which she was surrounded and supported by her children, family and friends.

Betty was born January 4, 1933, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John Petruzzi and Elizabeth (Figlia) Petruzzi.

Betty graduated from East High School in 1950 and worked for years as a medical office assistant.

Betty married James J. (Jim) Sferra on June 13, 1959. She was a devoted wife for 58 years prior to Jim’s passing in December 2017.

Betty and Jim had five children, Anne Marie (Fred Vorys), Stephen (Lisa), James, Jr. (Lori), Robert (Matt Walsh) and Mary Lou Mlachak (Robert). Betty had nine grandchildren, Kyle Vorys, Gabrielle, Chloe and Mia Sferra and Alexis, Haley, James III, Cassie and Matthew Sferra. Betty is also survived by numerous in-laws and nieces and nephews on the Sferra and Petruzzi sides.

One of five children, Betty was preceded in death by her siblings, Katherine Petruzzi, Guy Petruzzi (June), Rebecca Scudier (Chuck) and Josephine Wainio (Bill).

Betty loved watching and attending sporting events – and her teams never committed a foul! She especially enjoyed attending her childrens’ and grandchildrens’ football, baseball, basketball and lacrosse games (with dutiful attendance but less enthusiasm for their soccer or tennis matches!). An original “Dance Mom,” she also passionately supported her daughters’ cheerleading careers. She avidly supported Campbell Memorial sports teams, even long after her kids had graduated. Betty also loved attending Cleveland Indians’ games, for decades listening to games on AM radio! In her younger years, Betty was an accomplished bowler, leading the infamous “Mar-Hill Misty’s” to several league titles. She continued to flash her left handed stroke in the St. Lucy bocce league well into her 80s.

Betty had boundless energy and was constantly on the go. She was an officer with many St. Lucy Church organizations; a member of the Carovillesi Ladies’ Society and Liberty 55 Club, and a Board member of the Republic Steel Credit Union, where she also worked for 20 years.

Betty’s was a unique and colorful personality. She loved spending time with family and friends – eating, drinking and celebrating and no matter the occasion – from weekly “breakfast club” with nieces and nephews to holiday parties or weddings – her presence and unfiltered wit made every occasion more memorable. She rarely met a casino she didn’t like and was especially fond of casino junkets with friends and Las Vegas trips with family. Betty also was a fabulous baker – famous for her apple sheet, berry pies, white buttermilk cake and lemon squares – with a legendary cookbook collection and scores of recipes scribbled on scraps of paper.

More than anything, Betty was the consummate mother. She raised strong, independent children and deserved far more credit for their success than she ever received or wanted. Betty Sferra was truly one of a kind, who will be dearly missed and forever remembered as the fiercely independent and strong-willed person she was.

During her final illness, Betty and her family received loving support from the wonderful caregivers at Concord Village Skilled Nursing, The Haley Company (Burton, Ohio) and Hospice of the Western Reserve. If friends desire, monetary donations may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve.

The Sferra family has entrusted Betty’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. with prayers being offered at 3:45 p.m. and again on Saturday morning, December 14, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 10 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.