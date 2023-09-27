COITSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elinor B. DiPiero, 98 of Cleveland Heights, formerly of Coitsville, passed away Monday, September 25, 2023, at Rae-Ann Westlake Nursing Home.

The daughter of John “Chick” and Louise Rushen, Elinor was born in 1924.

She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1942 and attended Youngstown Business College for a year.

Elinor then enjoyed a successful career as a bookkeeper for Isaly’s in Downtown Youngstown before devoting her time as a wife and mother.

She married John R. DiPiero in 1949 and they moved to Coitsville to raise their family. They were married until his death in 2012.

She was a lifelong member of St. Lucy Parish and was extremely proud of her Italian and Croatian heritage.

Elinor loved cooking, baking, golfing and watching her favorite shows, including Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and Golden Girls. She was a member of the GCU women’s golf league for more than two decades. She also bowled for many years. She never passed up the chance to dance a jitterbug or polka and she never turned down an opportunity to babysit her beloved grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, David (wife Leslie) of Malvern, Pennsylvania; daughter, Diane Rodio (husband, Jim) of Cleveland Heights, Ohio and her grandchildren, Daniel DiPiero and Mia, Dominic and Laura Rodio.

In addition to her parents and husband, Elinor was preceded in death by a son, Douglas and a granddaughter, Carly.

The DiPiero family has entrusted Elinor’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Christ the Good Shepherd/St. John Church in Campbell. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be private.

The family wishes to thank Rae Ann of Westlake for the attention and care it provided Elinor over the last six months. The family is also very grateful to Nivalis Health of Westlake for its compassionate and dignified hospice care.

