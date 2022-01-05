CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elefterios “Lefty” Helidonas, 46, fell asleep in the Lord on Christmas Eve morning, December 24, 2021. He was surrounded by close family who made sure he knew how much he was loved.

Lefty was born on Mother’s Day, May 11, 1975 and grew up in Campbell, Ohio. He was a first-generation American born to parents who immigrated from Greece to set the stage for their children to achieve the American Dream and Lefty did just that.

He was part of a tight-knit community, surrounded by immediate and extended family, as well as hundreds of people who were considered cousins, Theos and Theas, whether they were blood relation or not.

He went through the Campbell City School system and graduated from Campbell Memorial High School with the Class of 1993.

His early life also revolved around Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church where he attended Sunday School, Greek School and served as an altar boy.

After high school, Lefty attended Youngstown State University and then found a fraternity of brothers who bonded together in the industrial bridge painting industry. He was a foreman, a supervisor and an extremely hard worker. He took pride in perfection and was very good at what he did, which earned him a stellar reputation at work. His colleagues loved him, could depend on him, and knew that they could always go to him for anything. In turn, Lefty loved his work and immersed himself into it to fuel his greatest passion, which was providing a beautiful life for his family.

On November 25, 2000, Lefty married his high school sweetheart, Heather Stucky. They were blissfully married for 21 loving years and welcomed two beautiful children into this world, Isabella, who is 15 years old and Dimitri, who is seven years old. The love that Lefty had for his wife and children could not be matched by anyone! Everything Lefty did was for his family. He made sure that they had everything they could ever possibly need or want and spending time with them was all he ever wanted to do. They meant everything to him!

In addition to his loving wife and children, Lefty is survived by his devoted parents, Demetrios and Efrosini Helidonas, as well as his adoring in-laws, John and Debra Stucky. Also left behind to cherish his memory is his doting sister, Dionisia (Gregory) Malecki and ever-caring brother, Ioannis (Evanthia) Helidonas. Lefty is also survived by his nephews, Austin Malecki, Demetri Helidonas and Michael Helidonas, as well as his niece, Eleni Helidonas. He also leaves behind the many cousins who were like brothers and sisters to him as they grew up together in Campbell. This is in addition to his Godfather, Dimitri Mamakas and his Thea Despina and Theo Yianni Velonis, who treated him like their own son, as well as the many aunts, uncles, and cousins in both the U.S. and in Greece.

Lefty was preceded in death by grandparents who adored him and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins, including most recently, his Thea Eugenia, Thea Sevasti and “Gramps” Bill Rich.

Funeral services will be officiated by Father Thomas Constantine on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell. Calling hours will be observed at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

There will be a procession to the Archangel Michael cemetery immediately after the service for internment and then family and friends are invited for a Makaria at the Archangel Michael Hall.

The Helidonas family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elefterios “Lefty” Helidonas, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.