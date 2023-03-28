CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Tesner, 90, passed away on Saturday, March 25, at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Struthers.

Eleanor was born on February 27, 1933, the daughter of John and Anna Kish Krajnak.

Eleanor graduated as class valedictorian from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1950.

She married her husband, John A. Tesner, Sr., on May 2, 1953 and enjoyed 61 years together until his passing in 2014.

Eleanor graduated from Youngstown State University magna cum laude with a degree in Social Work.

She began working as assistant to Sister Jerome Corcoran at the Ursuline Motherhouse. Subsequently she went on to Millcreek Children’s Center, where she first served as assistant director, then director, retiring in 2002. She thrilled at seeing hundreds of preschool children mature into fine young adults while working side by side with renowned educator Sister Jerome.

Eleanor was a very devoted member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish (formerly St. John the Baptist Church) in Campbell. She volunteered her time and talent throughout the years in service to her community in multiple ways. She was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Cultural Society, Infant Guild and a former member of parish council.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society was one of Eleanor’s lifetime commitments, serving in many capacities. She was president of St. John’s SVdP Society, helped to establish the food pantry, was on the Board of Directors of the Mahoning County SVdP Society and co-chaired annual fundraising events and raffles for many years.

Eleanor enjoyed traveling to Portland, Oregon and Las Vegas, Nevada, to visit family and friends and hosting family get-togethers in her home. She will be remembered for her deep faith, dedication to family she held so dear and her exceptionally generous and giving nature.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her sister, Elizabeth and her brothers, Norbert (Betty), and John (Mary Ann).

She will be greatly missed by her beloved son, John (Linda); grandson David, wonderful nieces and nephews, Noreen (Dan), David (Tina), Darlene and Debbie; great-nephew, Jordan and Kae and great-niece, Lauren and Kayden, as well as her six special Godchildren and their families from the Zanesville area.

Calling hours will be held Friday, March 31, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home. Prayers will be offered at 1:00 p.m. by Deacon John Rentas, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. at Christ The Good Shepherd Parish, officiated by Rev. Matthew Zwilling.

Donations in memory of Eleanor can be made to Christ the Good Shepherd SVDP Food Pantry c/o Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Campbell.

