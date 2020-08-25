Eleanor Mary Mazzupappa, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Fr. John Jerek, officiating, for Eleanor Mary Mazzupappa, 90, who passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

Eleanor was born August 18, 1930, in Campbell, the daughter of Sam and Emma (DiPasqua) Mazzupappa.

She attended Gordon and Reed Elementary schools in Campbell and graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1948.

Eleanor was an office worker for 21 years with McKelvey’s Department Store and then worked 13 years with Higbee’s Department Store. She retired in 1982.

She was a parishioner at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church in Campbell.

Eleanor will always be greatly loved and deeply missed by her nephews, Samuel Mazzupappa (JoAnn) of Poland, Keith Mazzupappa (Denise) of Mineral Ridge; her nieces, Yvonne Lombardo of Florida, Yolonda (Chris) Clifton of Florida and Yvette Zupo (Vince) of North Carolina; 10 great-nieces and nephews; one great-great-nephew; one great-great-niece and many members of the DiPasqua families.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Samuel F. Mazzupappa; her sister-in-law, Marion Mazzupappa and her aunt, Antoinette DiPasqua, with whom she shared her home.

The Mazzupappa family entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

