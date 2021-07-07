Eleanor M. Shevetz, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Mathias Catholic Church, with Rev. John Jerek officiating, for Eleanor Shevetz, 90, who passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Eleanor was born October 7, 1930, in Campbell, the daughter of John and Catherine (Varsa) Lesnak.

She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1948 and worked at Strouss’ Department Store in Downtown Youngstown.

Eleanor married the love of her life, Emil “Red” Shevetz on January 31, 1953. Together, they enjoyed polka dancing every weekend with family and friends. They moved to Youngstown in 1960, where the raised three daughters.

Eleanor’s husband passed away on January 31, 2010, on what would have been their 57th wedding anniversary.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, cooking, baking and spending time with her family.

Prior to its closing, Eleanor was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Church in Campbell and a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild and the Altar and Rosary Society.

She was also a member of Jednota, the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 3538 and the Struthers Northside Reunion.

Eleanor will be deeply missed by her daughters, Mary (Dennis) Patrick of Kissimmee, Florida, Kathleen (Rick) Lewis of Austintown and Jeannette (Bret) Lowers of Chester, West Virginia; her grandchildren, whom she was very proud of, Stephen and Danielle Patrick of Tampa, Florida, Dr’s Stephanie and Kevin Baxter of South Bend, Indiana, Katie and John Rogala of Kissimmee, Florida and Fidel and Angelina Gutierrez, Jr. of San Diego, California; great-grandchildren, Olivia Patrick, Griffin Baxter and Vivian Baxter; stepgrandchildren, Carly Wagner and Cody and Ashley Lowers, of West Virginia and her stepgreat-grandchildren, Nova Rae Lowers and Cynda and Rex Wagner.

Besides her parents and her husband Emil; she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph, John, Steve, Andrew, Frank and Lawrence and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Shevetz family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, July 9, 2021 from, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

