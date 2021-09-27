Eleanor M. Sandy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor (Sulik) Sandy, age 89, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Heritage Manor.

She was born November 7, 1931 in Campbell, Ohio and was a daughter of Mike and Mary (Schuster) Sulik.

Eleanor was a 1948 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a 1952 graduate of the Nurses Training program from the Youngstown Hospitals Association where she earned her Registered Nurse Degree.

She worked as a registered nurse for the Youngstown Hospital Association at the South Side Hospital and later worked at Beeghly Hospital Outpatient Surgery in Boardman. She had also aided in a Medical Missionary Trip to Lima, Peru.

Her husband, John H. Sandy, whom she married in Angola, Indiana on January 6, 1956, passed away June 2, 2015. The couple went on to renew their vows locally on June 20, 1956

Following Eleanor’s marriage to John, Eleanor moved from Campbell and settled in Youngstown.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers. Eleanor had a very strong faith and love for the lord.

Eleanor is survived by her daughters, Margaret Sandy of Youngstown, Jeanne (Tom) Williams of Girard and Susan Tropea of Campbell and her sons, Robert (Bonnie) Sandy of Manassas, Virginia, John Sandy and Joseph (Sherry) Sandy, both of Youngstown. She also leaves her grandchildren, Vince and Valerie Williams, John and Paul Tropea, Joel and Anthony Sandy and Cecily Sandy and her sisters, Martha Masternick of Girard and Jean Paris of Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters, Bertha Lisko and Dorothy Halase, as well as her brothers, Elmer, Edward and John Sulik.

Eleanor’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell where calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Funeral Services will follow at 10:30 a.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eleanor M. (Sulik) Sandy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.