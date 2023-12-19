CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor J. Kozusko, 93, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Eleanor was born on April 17, 1930, in Campbell, to the late Paul and Anna (Barscz) Ostrowski, where she was a lifelong resident.

After graduating from Campbell Memorial High School in 1948, Eleanor worked for McKelvey’s Department Store, where she was crowned the store’s May Queen in 1953.

Eleanor married Struthers native Valent Kozusko in 1954. They shared 62 loving years until his passing in 2016.

Eleanor took pride in her Polish heritage and the City of Campbell. She was a member of the Union of Poles in America. She was known for her incredible memory and was blessed to live independently at 93. She most cherished her family, and was so proud of their accomplishments, even traveling in 2020, at the age of 90, to North Carolina to witness the Priesthood Ordination of her grandson.

Eleanor was a great cook and a pristine housekeeper. Her specialty was baking kolachi, which no one has been able to master like she did. She also meticulously took care of the altar linens at Holy Trinity for many years.

She loved following Cleveland sports, especially watching and rooting for the Cleveland Guardians. She also loved various musical specials and performances, often singing along.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Valent; her parents, Paul and Anna; brothers, Stanley, Matt, Paul, George, and John; sisters, Clara Pompili, Jennie Boncyk, and Sophie Patrick, and two infant siblings.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter Marilyn (Bruce) Mlakar of Waxhaw, NC; son Edward (Carrie) Kozusko of Canfield; daughter Janice (Bill) Norris of Lowellville; grandchildren Thomas Tate, Reverend Jacob Mlakar, Nicholas Mlakar, Shelby (Nick) Griffith; great-grandchildren Anthony Tate and her princess Evelyn Lee Griffith; her brother Edward Ostrowski; sisters-in-law Reggie Ostrowski and Betty Ostrowski; many nieces and nephews, and special friends Lori Swantek, Mary Fredericks, and Dolly Vrabel.

The family would like to thank Dr. Frank Rich and Mercy Health 8 South Extension for their wonderful care of Eleanor.

Material contributions can be made to Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471, where Eleanor was a devoted parishioner for 70 years.

The Kozusko family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, December 27, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at the church before her burial Mass at 11:00 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, December 27, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Struthers. Officiating will be Eleanor’s grandson, The Reverend Jacob Mlakar.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.