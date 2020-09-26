Eleanor D. Maschek “Baba”, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in St. John Catholic Church in Campbell, with Rev. John Jerek officiating, for Eleanor D. Maschek “Baba”, 97, who passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, with her family by her side.

Eleanor was born April 30, 1923, in Campbell, the daughter of Andrew Spisak and Mary Solanty. She was a 1941 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

She was a former parishioner of St. Stanislaus Koska Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague and volunteered making piergies for many years. In 1971, she was named the Punczkie (Donut) Queen.

Eleanor was a member of the Sokol Club and the Ladies Jenota.

She loved to polka and attend polka festivals. She enjoyed reading and cooking. Eleanor enjoyed bowling with the Jednota League. Eleanor will be remembered as a person who had a love for life, her family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor and will be deeply missed.

Her husband, Michael Maschek, whom she married May 10, 1947 in St. John Catholic Church; passed away in 1997.

Eleanor will be forever remembered by her children, Michael (Lynda) Maschek of South Carolina, and Theresa Maschek and Stanley Maschek, with whom she made her home; her grandchildren, Michael and Cathy (John); her great-granddaughter, Carlin; and many nieces and nephews that gave their time and their love over the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael; and her siblings, Andy, Steve, John, Michael, Annie and Mary.

The Maschek family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, the family asks that everyone meet directly at the church for the 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

Due to Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home or at the church after seeing the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 27, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

