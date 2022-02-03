CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in the Wasko Funeral Home with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating for Elaine Valerio, age 79, who passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman.

Elaine was born March 1, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of Eugene and Mary (Harley) Bond and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1960 Graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was employed for over 50 years with Packard Electric.

She was a parishioner of the former St. Joseph the Provider Church and was a member of the Clickers Knitting group that met every Wednesday at the former St. John Church.

Elaine enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandson. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and won many blue ribbon awards over the years for her items that she made for the craft barn at the Canfield Fair. Her greatest joy was watching her daughters swim.

Her husband, Anthony “Nap” Valerio, whom she married in August 1960, died January 7, 2011.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Melanie (Olympic Gold Medal Swimmer) and her husband, Bruce Thomas, of Southern California; her grandson, Matthew Price of Dallas, Texas and her sister, Katherine Pacak, formerly of Campbell.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Linda Price-Appelwick and her two brothers, Ray Bond and Gene Bond.

The Valerio family has entrusted Elaine’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, where they will receive family and friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the family requests that all visitors please wear a mask when coming to pay their respects.

Due to allergies the family requests that no flowers be sent.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.