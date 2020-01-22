Elaine Helen Zenn, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Helen Zenn, 91, born August 7, 1928, in Grand Rapids Michigan, went home to be with the Lord Jesus, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was surrounded by her beloved children, proudly singing Amazing Grace (off key).

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, her beloved Michael F. Zenn (“Handsome Mike”); her loving parents, Zekiah and Esper Tomey and her sister, Rose Bendekgey.

Elaine is survived by her loving children, Linda (Eric) Peterson, Margie (Hank) Lewis, Diane (Mike) Johnson and Michael (Rebecca) Zenn. She was the proud grandmother of David Butcher and Sara Butcher, Marisa Moreno, Stephanie Lewis and Kristen Taylor and Kimberly Cannon. She leaves behind ten great-grandchildren and is also survived by her brother, James (Jeannette) Tomey and many nieces and nephews.

Elaine loved her Lord and Savior Jesus and brought up all her children in the faith.

She was an active member of St. Maron’s Parish, where she donated her time and middle-eastern cooking skills to many events. Elaine was a great Syrian cook and baker and passed many of her recipes to her children and grandchildren.

More recently, she was a member of Holy Family Church in Poland.

Elaine was dedicated to the support of our veterans and volunteered at the VA Clinic in Youngstown. She was a member of American Ex-prisoners of War, Steel Valley, Chapter 13. She was, thus, very proud of her grandson, David Butcher’s 20 year service to the U.S. Army.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Sunrise Senior Living of Poland, who has shown great love and kindness over the last eight years.

She will be remembered for her kind smile and will be greatly missed.

The Zenn family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, January 24, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again Saturday morning, January 25, 2020, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Poland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m., officiated by Monsignor William Connell.

Material donations can be made to Praise Assembly of God Church, 1004 North Main Street, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to Elaine’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 23, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.