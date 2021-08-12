Eileen DeNiro, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Deniro, 65, passed away Thursday, August 5 , 2021, after a brief illness.

Eileen was born December 27, 1955 in Youngstown, a daughter of Stephen and Martha Macala.

She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1973.

She worked as a field interviewer for over 20 years on several projects with different research companies. She truly enjoyed her work.

Eileen loved playing golf, traveling, watching the Cleveland Browns and fine dining with a glass of Chardonnay. She loved art, music and baking for the holidays. She will be most remembered for her special talent of home decorating with her unique style and perfection.

She will be sadly missed by her sons, William Deniro and Zachary (Jaymee) Hierro and granddaughters, Haddy and Holland Hierro, all of Columbus; her brothers, Jerry (Sue) Macala of California and Jack (Betty) Macala of Canfield; sisters, Elaine (Alex) Papp of North Carolina and Monica (Macala) Bill Ohlin of Poland and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her beloved son, Wesley Hierro.

Family and friends may express their sympathy Monday, August 16, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church, South Avenue, Boardman. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow at Cafe Capri, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

