STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday December 30, 2022 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, for Edward T. Wacht, age 63, who passed away on Saturday December 24, 2022 at his home with his family at his side.

Ed was born March 9, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of Ted and Helen Burczynski Wacht and was a life long area resident.

He had been a member of the Laborer Local 125 and had been employed by the Conti Corporation.

He was an avid outdoorsman and was a member of the Mahoning Sportsman Club and enjoyed Hunting, Fishing and trips to the gun range.

Ed is survived by his wife the former Brenda Irwin, whom he married December 17, 1977. His daughters Amy Cleland, Melanie Paine and Jennifer Wacht. His sisters Theresa Bollinger and Mary Uhrain. He also leaves his grandchildren Olivia (Dillon) Balas, Gina Cleland, Samantha Cleland, Natalie James, Jaylin Wacht, TJ Barnette, Kaylee Paine and Lily Paine; and his great-grandchildren Dillon Balas, Jr., Micah James and Maisie James.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ed’s family would like to extend a heart felt thank you to Traditions Health Hospice and to Cousin Mike Wacht for his weekly visits.

The Wacht family has entrusted Ed’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell where calling hours will be held on Friday December 30, 2022 prior to the service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

