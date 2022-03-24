YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Prochak, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

He was born April 16, 1927 to Catherine (Jascak) and Joseph Prochak in Campbell, Ohio.

He married Dona Jean Collins in 1953 until her death in 2001.

Edward is survived by his children, Edward (Joyce) Prochak of Twinsburg, Linda Hernandez of Campbell, Robert (Patricia) Prochak of Campbell, Elaine Prochak of Hillard and Ronald (Michele) Prochak of Naples, Florida; 15 grandchildren, Adam Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez (Allie), Christopher Prochak, Corrinne Musick, Allison Crowell, Gillian McHattie, Michael Pirie, Kennedy Prochak, Matthew Prochak, Bret Vandermark, Danny Hayes, Summer (Andrew) Armstrong, Sahar Khatib, Serene Khatib and Guevara Khatib; seven great-grandchildren, Alex Hernandez, Chloe Musick, Rowan Musick, Wesley Prochak, Felix Prochak, Keagan Crowell and Anastasia Pirie and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Anne Dumiak, Bertha Mitulinski, Helen Grahovac, John Prochak and Francis Zander and son-in-law, David Hernandez.

He served 1950-1951 in the U.S. Army Seventh Cavalry in Korean as a medic. He was awarded numerous military citations including the Purple Heart. He was longtime Quartermaster of VFW post 8847 and member for more than 50 years.

He was a steel worker and retired from Truscon division of Republic Steel in 1983.

He’ll be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. He enjoyed playing poker with his family and friends. He loved to travel to visit family (and his favorite casinos). A fixture at local auction houses, he was always able spot that rare find. He spent countless hours fishing and watching racing with family. He touched so many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The Prochak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, March 28, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services, officiated by Rev. Michael Swierz, will be held at 12:00 p.m.

