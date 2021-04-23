Edward Paul Kovach, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held Monday, April 19, 2021, at St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, for Edward Paul Kovach, 91, who passed away peacefully at Humility House on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The Holy Divine Liturgy was officiated by the Reverend Kevin E. Marks.

Edward was born May 15, 1929 in Campbell, Ohio, the son of John and Anna (Sudzina) Kovach, Sr.

He was a lifetime member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, where his father was a founding member and cantor. He was very proud of his Byzantine roots.

Edward (Mr. Ed, “Eddie”) who worked at Anchor Motor Freight as a car hauler for 28 1/2 years, is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Bernadette (Starke); son, Paul of Poland; daughter, Annmarie Brogan (Todd DeWitt) of Dublin; three grandchildren, Margaret, Elisabeth and Colin Brogan; his sister, Helen of Lakeland, Florida and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Edward was preceded in death by sisters, Anna Candella, Mary Kovach, Margaret Straub and Elizabeth Goodman and brothers, Michael, George and John.

Ed was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church where he served on the Civic Club and as an usher. He was also a member of American Legion Post 560.

After high school, Ed enlisted in the Marine Corps and served during the Korean War.

When he returned from the Marines, he headed back to Campbell and started Valley Electronics. He loved tinkering with electronics and was adamant that he could fix anything! After Valley Electronics, Ed began his career at Anchor Motor Freight. Ed loved his job at Ancho Motor Freight so much that he retired at the age of 76. Ed was always a hard worker and excellent provider.

In his spare time he loved fishing and bowling with his life-long best friend, Vincent Blazic. He also loved taking his children fishing at Pymatuning when they were little. He was also a huge YSU Penguin football fan and he and his wife were season ticket holders for many years.

Ed and his wife, “Bernie”, were avid dancers. They spent many years dancing at Idora Park Ballroom. They loved everything from waltzing to square dancing but their favorite was to polka. Ed was known for his handsome smile and always having a joke to tell. He loved making people laugh. He was a lover of animals and always had a pet in the house, most recently “Molly.”

Ed adored his grandchildren and they loved spending time with him, especially when he would babysit, because they knew he would do anything for them. He will be truly missed by his wife and family.

The Kovach family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Wasko Funeral Home. The family asks that you keep them in your prayers.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward Paul Kovach, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 25, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.