BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Skokan, Jr., 58, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Edward was born May 5, 1963 in Youngstown, a son of the late Edward J. and Carol J. Mikula Skokan.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1981 and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in Geographic Information Systems from Hawking University.

He was a member of St. Matthias Church. He was a big Ohio sports fan, whether it be the Indians, Browns, or the Buckeyes. He loved to golf and fish, and especially loved haluski night with his cousins, John (Denise) and Mike (Barb) Felt.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Donna J. (David) Danko; his aunt and godmother, Jean Ferkula and several cousins, including Marygrace Olbrych and her son, Obie.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved canine companions, Dinky and Brandy.

An hour of calling will be held from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at St. Columba Cathedral, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m, celebrated by Monsignor Peter Polando. He will be entombed at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to St. Columba Cathedral in his memory.

In accordance with current COVID protocols, we ask that those in attendance to please wear face mask or covering and respect social distancing guidelines.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

Arrangements are handled by Wasko Funeral Home

A television tribute will air Monday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.