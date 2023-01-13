POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Hankey, age 60, passed away suddenly Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Edward was born on August 23, 1962 in Passaic, New Jersey, the son of Edward E. and Helen J. (Kijowski) Hankey.

Edward was a 1980 graduate from Campbell Memorial High School. He graduated in 1986 from the University of Maryland with an Associate Degree in Arts and graduated in 2007 from Ashworth College with an Associate of Science in Construction Management.

Edward was also a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed as a group command staff representative for the 911th Airlift Wing at the Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station.

Edward enjoyed watching football games with his family and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also enjoyed building model trains.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward E. Hankey and mother, Helen J. Hankey.

His memory will be cherished by his sister, Cheryl (John) Morris of Poland Township, Ohio.

Private committal services were held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville.

The Hankey family has entrusted Edwards care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

