CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Billec, 87, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.

Ed was born February 26, 1935, in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, the son of John and Anne Herman Billec.

He worked as a craneman for many years at Republic Steel/LTV Steel and after his retirement, worked as a carpenter doing many home remodeling jobs.

He was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Campbell.

Edward loved to be at home and working in his woodworking shop. He enjoyed yardwork but most of all, he loved spending his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ed will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Rita Kosmo, whom he married February 15, 1958, at Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown; his children, Donna (Tony) Ditata, Jr. of Henderson, Nevada, Janet Billec (Rob D’Amore) of Campbell, Dennis E. Billec of Fort Myers, Florida and Susan Billec of Campbell; his grandchildren, Anthony “TJ” (Rie) Ditata III, Edward J. (Kelli) Ditata, Nicole (Brian) Butler, Dennis J. (Sabrina) Billec, Aleia (Will) Kelly, Ashley (Jeremie) Rehak, Alyssa (Jamie) Hart and Amanda (Dave) Strogin; 12 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way; his brother, Robert (Sandee) Billec; sisters, Irene Rutana and Joann Antal; sister-in-law, Martha Billec and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, John Billec and Jospeh Billec; his sisters, Anna Kacala, Mary Lakatos and Elizabeth Billec; brothers-in-law, Steve Kacala, Elmer Lakatos, John Rutana, Peter Febinger and John Antal and sister-in-law, Mildred Billec.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of the Valley for their care and compassion and in lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made in Edward’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

The Billec family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, July 22, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 159 Reed Avenue, Campbell. A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. Matthew Zwilling will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.