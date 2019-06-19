Edward J. Bartos Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church, with Rev. John Trimbur officiating, for Edward J. Bartos, Sr. 85, who passed away Monday, June 17, 2019.

Ed was born November 2, 1933, in Campbell, the son of Stephen and Mary Sabo Bartos.

He was a 1953 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was a lifelong area resident.

In 1956, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He was discharged in 1958.

Ed worked for over 60 years as a carpenter and was a member of Carpenters Local #171.

He was a parishioner of St. John Catholic Church in Campbell, where he served on Parish Council and was a member of the Men’s Club.

Ed also volunteered as a Scout Master for Boy Scout Troops 92 and 93 for over 25 years.

He was an avid sports and Cleveland fan and especially enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers. Ed loved golfing and watching old John Wayne movies. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping and feeding the birds and squirrels in his backyard. Ed was a gifted handyman and was always working on a project in the garage. Most important to Ed were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were the joys of his life.

Ed will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Bertha Smiley, whom he married August 20, 1960; children, Edward (Susan) Bartos of Hudson, Paula (Mark) Turnbull of Poland and Patricia (Albert) Huzicka of Lake Milton; his grandchildren, Amanda (Mark), Lindsey and Victoria Bartos, Tiffany (Jon) Turjonis, Mark (Allyson) Turnbull, Courtney (Patrick) Todd, Michael (Haley) Turnbull and Tyler and Spencer Huzicka and his great-grandchildren, Layla, Alyssa, Tatum, Emmett, Ashton and Owen.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Stephen, Mike and Thomas Bartos and his sisters, Margaret Gennaro and Emily Kotch.

The Bartos Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, June 22 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the church, prior to the 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

