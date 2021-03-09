Edward Halus, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward “Eddie” Halus, age 94, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Eddie was born August 29, 1926 in Campbell, a son of Paul and Mary (Snyder) Halus. He was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1944 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School. While in high school, Eddie was a member of the band and orchestra.

A veteran of WWII, he was stationed in the South Pacific with General Headquarters in Manila, Philippines and Tokyo, Japan with the 293rd Army Ground Forces Band in the Pacific Theater. He was also involved with General MacArthur with inspection of the Honor Guard Troops at the American Embassy in Tokyo, Japan.

Eddie was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church and belonged to the Group Choir. He was also a member of the St. Michael Men’s Choir in Campbell. A very active church member, Eddie worked the fish fry, bingo and pirohi events and was a member of the Men’s Club and Senior Citizens Golden Circle.

He was employed at the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company in the Blooming Mill Conditioning Department for 35 years. He also had been employed by St. Elizabeth Hospital in Safety and Security for ten years.

He was also an avid fisherman, he enjoyed working in his garden and he was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians.

Eddie’s wife, the former Mary Gargano, whom he married November 13, 1954 died March 4, 2016.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Sheryl Goodrich of Poland and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his son, Rev. Robert E. Halus; his brother, Mike Halus and sister, Mary Binder.

The Halus family has entrusted Eddie’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church where a Divine Liturgy will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Mykhaylo Farynets officiating.

Due to Covid-19 the six foot rule will be honored and all guests whose health allows must wear a mask.

Eddie will be laid to rest in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Campbell, where full Military Honors will be held.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the church renovation fund.

Eddie’s daughter would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the ER doctors, nurses and staff and the nurses on the 4th floor of St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman; as well as a special thank you and love to his caregiver, Mary, while he was at home, for the care given to her father.

