CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Gabriel Such III passed away Monday, February 6, 2023.

He was born on January 8, 1977, in Youngstown, Ohio the first born son to Edward Such, Jr. and Kelly (Tomocik) McFarland.

His early childhood was spent on their family farm where he gained his strong love for the outdoors and animals, while building his amazing bond with his loving parents.

After moving from the farm, Eddie grew up in Struthers and Campbell, attending Struthers High School where he met the love of his life, Carrie. Together, they attended Mahoning County Joint Vocational School where Ed received a degree in graphic design.

Ed used his degree to become a graphic design printer for 17 years. After that he moved on to work for Paranzino Brothers Auction. He later took a position closer to home at Iron City, which led him to start refurbishing wooden pallets for resale as an entrepreneur. Most recently, he was working afternoons as a cook at the Royal Oaks in Youngstown.

Eddie leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving parents; his wife and best friend, the former Carrie McKinstry, whom he married on February 14, 1997; his two children, Sheyla (Shawn) Such and Edward Gabriel (Dominique) Such IV, who were the purpose of his life; four grandchildren who gave him a new found love for life, Elijah, Kynslee, Aunikka and Shawn III; his brother and three sisters, Richard (Kelly) McFarland, Amy (Dajwan) Such, Devin (Thomas) Desmond and “kid sister” Amber (Michael) Such Pesa; seven nephews and four nieces, who he loved like his own.

Eddie was a hard worker and dedicated to his love and craft of woodworking. He took great pride and enjoyment in making his grandchildren wooden furniture and toy boxes. Ed, along with his father, impacted the life of numerous children while coaching his son and nephew, Landen. Eddie would truly go without to help someone in need. Most of all, he will be remembered for being a loving and supportive family man. His life-long love of the outdoors led to numerous camping and fishing memories. He loved taking his family fishing and spent countless hours riding four wheelers with his son. His favorite holiday was the 4th of July and his “grand finales” will always be cherished. He truly loved family time.

Ed is preceded in death by his second mother, who he shared a special bond with, Lynn Such, Marie and John Tomocik, Mary (Bubba) Hudak, Edward and Loretta Such, Sr., Mark Such, Robert Spin and his niece, Lainey Pesa.

The family has entrusted Edward’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, February 13, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 am.

Following the funeral service, the family invites you to a share a meal in his memory at the Yellow Creek Lodge in Struthers at Yellow Creek Park.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward Gabriel Such III, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 12 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.