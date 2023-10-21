CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Angela Merici Parish, Youngstown, with Father Tom Kraszewski, officiating.

A 9:15 a.m. prayer service will precede at the Wasko Funeral Home for Edward Francis Lewis, 95, who passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Edward was born on May 22, 1928, in Wooster, Ohio, the son of Edward Rocco and Adeline (Zarlengo) Lewis. The family moved to Youngstown, Ohio, in 1942.

Edward was a 1947 graduate of North High School and a proud United States Army Veteran during the Korean War. He earned the rank of Corporeal in the 125th Division and received the Combat Infantry Badge.

Edward will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his infectious smile, strong work ethic and powerful faith. He was an honest, dedicated and incredibly talented laborer. He left his trowel mark on various edifices and monuments of stone beauty throughout the entire tri-county area.

He was employed by Fortunato Brothers and Pisa Construction, before finally retiring from Adolph Johnson & Sons Company. Edward was a lifelong member of the Laborers LIUNA Local 125.

A devoted Catholic, Edward was a member of St. Joseph The Provider Church in Campbell and St. Angela Merici Parish in Youngstown.

He married the love of his life, Angela Mary Porfilio on May 22, 1954, at The Immaculate Conception Church. They lived in Las Vegas from 1994-2006. Upon her death on November 17, 2006, they had been married for 52 years. He then returned home to the house he built and raised his family in.

He enjoyed traveling, dancing, exercising and cruising the world. He was a 30-year member of the Arco Club, where he enjoyed playing Bocce and Morra. He especially loved his Ohio State Buckeyes and bantering statistics as related to all football and basketball games. He was an avid Cleveland (Indians) Guardians fan as well.

To cherish his memory, Edward leaves behind his children, Edward F. (Marta) Lewis, Jr., of Campbell, Renee (Richard) Brodeen of Las Vegas, Nevada, Ralph Lewis of Las Vegas, Nevada and Marlene Lewis, with whom he made his home in Campbell. He also leaves behind one granddaughter, Angela Lewis of Miami, Florida and a sister, Shirley Lewis of Poland.

Edward was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters, Harry (Mary) Lewis, Lester (Vivian) Lewis, Benjamin Lewis, Dorothy Evans, Vincetta (Mike) Rohan and Phyllis Spagnola; a sister-in-law, Gloria Jean Porfilio and two brothers-in-law, Robert Porfilio and Albert Yurcision.

He also leaves behind two brothers-in-law, John Spagnola and Louis Porfilio; three sisters-in-law, Erla Lewis, Sally Porfilio, Merceda Yurcisin, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

The Lewis family would like to thank Edward’s private nurse Sydney Hurd and Hospice of the Valley for their loving care and attention.

Family and friends can pay their respects on Tuesday October 24, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, 216 Coitsville Road, Campbell, Ohio.

The burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, 3495 South Canfield-Niles Road, Canfield with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions can be made in Edward’s name to The Wounded Warriors Project, Attn: Community Fundraising, PO Box 758525, Topeka, KS 66675-8525. In Memo line, please reference: In Memory of Edward F. Lewis, CI-16230, Event 515.

Visit waskofamily.com to send Edward’s family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward F. Lewis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 23 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.