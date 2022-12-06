YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward F. Chermansky, of Youngstown, passed away at the age of 87 on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at UPMC Cranberry Place in Cranberry Pennsylvania.

Edward (Ed) was born on February 27, 1935 in Newton Falls to Victor and Mary Chermansky.

He graduated from Newton Falls High School in 1953.

Then he served in the US Army in Detroit Michigan.

After his time in the military, he returned to Youngstown and graduated from Youngstown University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1962.

As a mechanical engineer, he went onto work for Honeywell in California, Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company in Franklin Pennsylvania and Utica New York, Permali in Mt Pleasant Pennsylvania, and finally in Westinghouse in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.

After retiring from engineering, he sought out a second career in the food service industry by graduating from a culinary arts program at Westmoreland County Community College in Greensburg Pennsylvania. After receiving that degree, he moved to Youngstown Ohio where he worked at Café 422 in Warren Ohio, Tavern by the Green in Warren Ohio and Das Dutch Haus in Columbiana Ohio.

Ed was an avid sportsman throughout much of his adult life. He enjoyed hunting deer and pheasant, and he enjoyed fishing. Also, he was active on several bowling leagues for many years. In addition, he enjoyed gardening, and he prided himself on the vegetables he grew in his gardens over the years.

As for sports, he is a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, and he has cheered for both the YSU and Ohio State football teams for decades.

Perhaps his most favorite hobby though was dancing, and he was a proud member of the Penn-Ohio Polka Pals for many years. He enjoyed dancing to the polkas and waltzes of Frankie Yankovic and Del Sinchak, and he and Rina could be spotted regularly at many summertime polka concerts in the Mahoning Valley. In addition, they enjoyed polka dancing on the Gateway Clipper in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, at Seven Springs in Champion, Pennsylvania, and at the Summer Music Fest in Frankenmuth, Michigan.

Ed was a lifelong Roman Catholic, and he attended both Saint Matthias Church in Youngstown and more recently Holy Family Parish in Poland for several years.

Ed leaves behind his sweetheart of over 20 years Rina Carano of Poland and his former wife of over 30 years Judith (Hogg) Chermansky of Allentown Pennsylvania. Also, he leaves behind his sons Christopher J Chermansky (Ron) of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, Kenneth J Chermansky (Cidleigh) of Jackson Mississippi, and Edward A Chermansky (Jennifer) of Mechanicsville Maryland and his daughters Lynn M. Takacs (Rob) of Allentown Pennsylvania and Lara E Carhart (Harry) of Allentown Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his four grandchildren Aria Chermansky, Kristopher Ruth, Anthony Chermansky, and Isabelle Takacs.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents and by his seven siblings Stephen Chermansky, Louise Bartok, Agnes Chermansky, Mary Weisenburger, Veronica Chermansky, Victor Chermansky, and Joseph Chermansky

Family and friends will be received from 10:30 a.m – 12:30 p.m. Thursday December 8, 2022 at Wasko Funeral Home, 216 Coitsville Road, Campbell, followed immediately by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery in Boardman, where military honors will be rendered.

Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward F. Chermansky, please visit our floral store.