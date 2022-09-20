CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Vodhanel, 91, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Mercy Health, Main Campus, with his family by his side.

Edward was born October 11, 1930, in Campbell, the son of Mike Vodhanel and Mary Halaj.

He was a 1950 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School. He then completed his bricklayer’s apprenticeship through the local bricklayer’s union.

Edward served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a lifelong area resident.

He worked as a masonry worker and was a subcontractor doing business as Mahoning Masonry Contractors Inc. He was a member of Bricklayer’s Union, Local #8.

Ed was a parishioner of Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He was very devoted to his faith and prayed the rosary daily. He was an active member of the church, where he served as an usher, volunteered for the church festivals and lent a helping hand in the kitchen frying cabbage on Tuesday’s during pierogi season.

Ed loved to garden and would enjoy planting seeds in early spring and would harvest them in the fall. He was a big fan of the Cleveland Guardians, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. He had a “summer place” on Conneaut Lake in Pennsylvania, where he greatly enjoyed boating and waterskiing. Most of all, he was happiest when he would entertain his many family members and friends.

Ed will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Geraldine Kachmer, whom he married November 6, 1954; four daughters, Barbara Muscolo of Youngstown, Susan (Brian) Blanchard of Montrose, Colorado, Diane Vodhanel of Canfield and Caroline Vodhanel of Campbell; three grandchildren, Joseph, Melanie and Adriana; his sister in-law, Mary Patricia Kachmer and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, John, Mike and Steve Vodhanel; son-in-law, William Muscolo and two sisters, Ann Lovati and Betty Lofaro.

The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Frangopoulos, Dr. Michael Malmer and all of the nurses on the sixth floor of Mercy Health Hospital Main Campus.

The Vodhanel family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday from 9 – 10:00 a.m. in Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Struthers. A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. Philip Rogers will take place at 10:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.