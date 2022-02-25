POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward E. Hankey of Poland, 83, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with family by his side.

He was born October 3, 1938, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Delbert R. and Mabel G. (Taylor) Hankey.

He attended Kittanning High School.

He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force.

He retired in 1999 from Commercial Intertech after 34 years.

His favorite past time was watching football games with his family. He was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Other favorite hobbies were billiards, bowling and softball.

His memory will be cherished by his daughter, Cheryl (John) Morris of Poland Township; son, Edward J. Hankey of Poland Township; sister, Doris Kline of Ford Cliff, Pennsylvania; sister, Shirley Boney and husband, Norman of Fairborn, Ohio; sister, Carol Kline of Salem, Ohio and brother, Thomas Hankey of Burnett, Texas.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen J. Hankey, whom he married April 8, 1961; sister, Betty Baker and brother, Robert D. Hankey.

Ed will always be remembered for his hard work, generosity, and kindness. He always had a smile and kind words to share with those he met.

The Hankey family would like to thank the staff of Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital for the care and support provided to Ed and his family.

Ed’s family has entrusted his care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

