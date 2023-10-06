CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward C. Cook, 76, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Health Hospital in Youngstown, with his family by his side.

Edward was born October 25, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of Calvin Edward and Veronica (Schrieber) Cook and was a lifelong Campbell resident.

Ed worked as a millwright for 42 years for Easco Aluminum, which later became Vinyl Source. He retired in 2008.

Ed was a parishioner of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish. He was a former member of the Holy Name Society at St. Joseph the Provider Church in Campbell.

Ed was an avid golfer and participated in many golf leagues dating back to his teenage years. He cherished spending time at Knoll Run Golf Course with his many friends and family members.

Edward will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Susan Pacholec, whom he married on May 18, 1968; his children, Jennifer (Doug) Cole of Dayton, Christine Gonzalez (Kole) of Boardman and Heather Wright (Greg) of Campbell; seven grandchildren, Olivia and Ethan Cole, Joseph and Christian Gonzalez and Devin, Zoe and Gregory Wright; three great-grandchildren, two nephews and one niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Calvin Cook; sister-in-law, Sally Cook; mother-in-law, Mary Pacholec and stepmother, Helen Cook.

The Cook family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home.

Funeral services, officiated by Rev. Thomas Dyer, will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 8 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.