CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Brainard, “Smokey”, 73, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Ed was born April 1, 1949, in Youngstown, the son of Edward and Ann Savka Brainard, Sr.

He was a 1967 graduate of Ursuline High School and went on to graduate from the Policy Academy.

He worked in the offices of Youngstown Sheet and Tube for a 10 year period and also worked as a truck driver for the U.S. Post Office. Ed was a reservist with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department.

He was a parishioner of Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Ed loved to cook and barbeque and had a site on Facebook highlighting his recipes. He was a true “people person” and always enjoyed talking to others. Above all, Ed loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Ed will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Loretta Hross; whom he married July 15, 1972; his two sons, Edward Brainard III of Campbell and Chris (Robin Dilts) Brainard of Hubbard; granddaughters, Madison, Alexis, and Kylie; and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Brainard family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Monday, January 30, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Private family services will be held at the funeral home.

