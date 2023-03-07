CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edna Francis Duraney, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 6, 2023, under the comforting care of Aventura, at the Assumption Village.

She was born May 13, 1934, a daughter of John and Pauline Smiley.

Edna was a 1952 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong resident of the Campbell community.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who dedicated herself to helping others and her church. Edna was an active member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, where she was involved in the Ladies’ Guild, Altar and Rosary Society and the Infant Jesus of Prague.

Edna enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, along with the love for her animals.

Edna leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Lori (Jim) of Campbell; five sons, Jeffrey of Campbell, Michael of Poland, Gary (Kathy) of Ellsworth, David (Cindy) of Campbell and Robert, also of Campbell; her grandchildren, Melony, Carrie, Eryn, Cristin, Shannon and Gary; great-grandchildren, Brody and Hayden; her sister, Bertha Bartos of Campbell and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents; Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert G. Duraney and her sister, Mary Margosiak.

The Duraney family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Prayers will be offered on Friday morning, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 159 Reed Avenue in Campbell.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send Edna’s family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edna F. Duraney, please visit our floral store.