COITSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edmond J. Raines, Sr., 77, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio, after a brief illness.

Edmond “Ed” was born February 14, 1945, in Youngstown, to Lillian (Harris) and John T. Raines, Sr. Ed was the youngest of eight children.

He was a 1963 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, where he lettered in track and field. Ed also attended Youngstown State University and was an avid reader, researcher and life-time learner.

Ed believed in the power of education and wanted to see young people succeed. Because of this, he served as a volunteer advisor, representing General Motors with the Junior Achievement Program of Youngstown. He was also the past-Chairman of the Concerned Citizens for Quality Education Committee of Coitsville Township. He will be remembered as someone always willing to lend a helping hand to his family and to his neighbors. Ed loved to travel and was known for his cross-country road trips. Ed loved the outdoors and spent countless hours meticulously landscaping and tackling other outdoor projects around his home.

Ed began working at the age of 16 at the Mural Room in downtown Youngstown. From there he held positions at Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Campbell Works and the Mahoning County Engineers Office. Ed then worked at General Motors, Lordstown as a payroll supervisor and retired after 34 years as a systems analyst in 2004.

Edmond will be deeply missed by his wife, Rebecca Scott Raines; his son, Edmond J. (Brenda) Raines, Jr. of Las Vegas, Nevada; his daughter, Leslie (Joe) Conley of Frisco Texas and three grandchildren, Christopher Raines of Las Vegas and Olivia and Alaina Conley, of Frisco, Texas. He also leaves his brothers, Nathan of Royal Palm Beach, Florida and Roger (Connie) of Shaker Heights, Ohio; sister, Mary Royster of New Castle, Pennsylvania; his sister-in-law, Vanessa Scott of Gilbert, Arizona; brother-in-law, Mark Scott of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Lillian Raines; brothers, John T., Jr. and Lawrence Raines; sisters, Lillian Raines Smith and Margaret Raines Cox and his mother-in-law, Rosemary Scott.

The Raines family would like to thank the Coitsville EMS, as well as the doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth Medical Center of Youngstown for the care provided during Ed’s brief illness.

The Raines family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Services will be held at Noon.

