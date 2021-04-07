Earl J. Michaels, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl J. Michaels, 91, of Campbell, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, with his family by his side.

Earl was born November 18, 1929, in Friendsville, Maryland, the son of James and Laura Sines Michaels.

He moved to Campbell in 1962.

He married the former Sara J. “Sally” Schrieber on July 31, 1955. Sally passed away on March 2, 1994.

Earl enlisted in the U.S. Army and was a Private E-2 stationed in Italy. He was a member of the 2nd Infantry from 1951-1953 and served in the Korean War.

Earl worked as a millwright for U.S. Steel and retired in 1984. He continued to work as a groundskeeper for the Brown family of the Vindicator and as a maintenance worker at Monticello Apartments in Liberty. Throughout the years, he also completed numerous projects as a mason.

He is survived by seven children, Bill (the late, Maureen) of Altamonte Springs, Florida, Jim (Donna) of North Port, Florida, Glenn of New Bedford, Janis (Leroy) Steese of Campbell, Keith (Monica) of Struthers, Edwin “Jeff” (Carol) of Youngstown and Lisa of Campbell; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, as well as two brothers, Donald (Paula) of Campbell and Samuel of Texas.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sally; daughter-in-law, Maureen Michaels; two sisters and three brothers.

The Michaels family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the funeral home, with a private family burial on Saturday morning, April 10.

Due to the continued Covid-19 pandemic, the six-foot social distancing rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we kindly request that all visitors do not linger after seeing the Michaels family.

